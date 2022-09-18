Panthers vs. Giants | Game day blog

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sundays are for game days!
The Carolina Panthers kick off against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Panthers start the season to a 0-1 while the and Giants landed a 1-0 open to the season. Baker Mayfield said the key will be finding windows in the defense and his line preventing defenders from getting their hands up.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter.
QUARTER 4
- New York Giants in the lead with 16 points, Panthers 13
QUARTER 3
- Second sack of the game Brian Burns
- Moore touchdowns!! Panthers 13, Giants 6
- 15th career TD for DJ Moore, first from Baker Mayfield
- Giants touch down locking up the game 13 to 13
- Chuba Hubbard with a nice return (37 yards), loses the ball at the end, but ruled down by contact.
QUARTER 2
- Panther's trail 6 nothing
- McCaffrey converts the fourth-down attempt
- Panthers on the board 3 to 5
- 16 yard catch from Baker Mayfield
- Panthers go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 48, and Ickey Ekwonu is called for a false start.
- Tied at the half, Panthers 6, Giants 6.
QUARTER 1
- Carolina grabs the ball first
- Chuba Hubbard will return the second kickoff
- Giants lead 3-0 early
- Batted pass and penalties
- Anderson fumbles on third down at the Panthers' 40. Giants take over in Carolina territory again.
- Daniel Jones scrambles for a fourth-down conversion
- Panthers 0, Giants 6
- Two turnovers in the first quarter
