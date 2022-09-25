Saints vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Kick off is at 1 p.m. WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers return home to host the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Panthers walk into week three of the season to a 0-2 after falling to the New York Giants in the MetLife Stadium 19-16. Carolina has dropped their first two games by a combined score of five points.

