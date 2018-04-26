CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2018 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night and the Carolina Panthers are hoping to land a superstar they could build around for years to come.

Below is the updated list of the Panthers picks as well as players with local ties that are expected to be drafted.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

1st Round, 24th - D.J. Moore, wide receiver, Maryland

2nd Round, 55th - Donte Jackson, defensive back, LSU

3rd Round, 85th - Rashaan Gaulden, defensive back, Tennessee

3rd Round, 88th - Pick traded to the Green Bay Packers

4th Round, 101st (from Green Bay) - Ian Thomas, tight end, Indiana

5th Round, 136th (from Los Angeles Rams) - Marquis Haynes, defensive end, Ole Miss

5th Round, 147th (from Green Bay) - Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams.

5th Round, 161st - Jermaine Carter Jr., linebacker, Maryland

6th Round, 197th - Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams.

7th Round, 234th (from Los Angeles Chargers) -

7th Round, 242nd -

LOCAL PLAYERS (NFL teams in bold)

Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville, Rocky River (Green Bay Packers, 1st, 18th overall)

Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis, Butler

Byron Fields Jr., DB, Duke, Providence Day

B.J. Hill, DL, NC State, West Stanly

Peter Kalambayi, LB, Stanford, Butler

Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T, A.L. Brown (Oakland Raiders, 3rd, 65th overall)

Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina, Providence

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State, Rock Hill Northwestern (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3rd, 76th overall)

Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State, Mallard Creek (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5th, 165th overall)

Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State, Rock Hill

Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone, Westwood

Van Smith, DB, Clemson, Hough

