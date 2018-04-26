CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2018 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night and the Carolina Panthers are hoping to land a superstar they could build around for years to come.
Below is the updated list of the Panthers picks as well as players with local ties that are expected to be drafted.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
1st Round, 24th - D.J. Moore, wide receiver, Maryland
2nd Round, 55th - Donte Jackson, defensive back, LSU
3rd Round, 85th - Rashaan Gaulden, defensive back, Tennessee
3rd Round, 88th - Pick traded to the Green Bay Packers
4th Round, 101st (from Green Bay) - Ian Thomas, tight end, Indiana
5th Round, 136th (from Los Angeles Rams) - Marquis Haynes, defensive end, Ole Miss
5th Round, 147th (from Green Bay) - Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams.
5th Round, 161st - Jermaine Carter Jr., linebacker, Maryland
6th Round, 197th - Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams.
7th Round, 234th (from Los Angeles Chargers) -
7th Round, 242nd -
LOCAL PLAYERS (NFL teams in bold)
Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville, Rocky River (Green Bay Packers, 1st, 18th overall)
Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis, Butler
Byron Fields Jr., DB, Duke, Providence Day
B.J. Hill, DL, NC State, West Stanly
Peter Kalambayi, LB, Stanford, Butler
Brandon Parker, OL, NC A&T, A.L. Brown (Oakland Raiders, 3rd, 65th overall)
Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina, Providence
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State, Rock Hill Northwestern (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3rd, 76th overall)
Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State, Mallard Creek (Pittsburgh Steelers, 5th, 165th overall)
Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State, Rock Hill
Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone, Westwood
Van Smith, DB, Clemson, Hough