Two former players to be inducted into Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers will be inducted during the team's halftime game against Houston in October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two former Carolina Panthers players are set to be inducted into the Hall of Honor this upcoming season.

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers are inducted at halftime of the team's game against the Houston Texans on October 29 at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers owner David Tepper announced Monday.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” Tepper said. “Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor.”

With Muhammad and Peppers being inducted, the total number of Hall of Honor members will increase to nine.

Previous inductees include former team president Mike McCormick in 1997, linebacker Sam Mills in 1998 and the team's PSL Owners in 2004.

During the Panther's 25th season in 2019, quarterback Jake Delhomme, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and tight end Wesley Walls were inducted.

