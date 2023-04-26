Who will the Carolina Panthers pick first in the NFL Draft?

These are the four top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and there's debate on who will be the number 1 draft pick.

The Carolina Panthers have the first pick after trading with the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers haven't taken a quarterback in the first round since Cam Newton with the top pick in 2011.

The possible prospects are Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

BRYCE YOUNG

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the tops.

The biggest question with choosing Young is will his size be an issue in the NFL.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has made it clear durability is a bigger concern than height with Young. How much he factors in height is a mystery.

But, Young has everything else you want.

He has quick decision-making and sees things that nobody sees things on the field.

Strengths:

Poised, chaos doesn't faze him in the pocket

Avoid's pressure

Tough as nails

Can read the entire field in a hurry

Weaknesses:

Arm talent and speed are good, but not great

Takes plenty of hits

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is another top prospect.

Stroud is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and he fits the description size-wise for a quarterback.

He comes into the draft with the most wins of the four prospects.

Strengths:

Good size

Mobility

Decision making

Mentality

Passing-game instincts

Weaknesses:

Making decisions quicker

Consistency under pressure

ANTHONY RICHARDSON

Next is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

There has been debate this his athleticism is very similar to the last number 1 pick the Panthers selected, Cam Newton.

Richardson was a redshirt at Florida during his freshman year. The next year he started in all twelve games, leading the team in all quarterback offensive categories.

Strengths:

Athletic

Elite as a runner

Height is an asset in scanning the field

Weaknesses:

Decision-making

Consistency

Limited experience

WILL LEVIS

The last possible quarterback prospect is Kentucky's, Will Levis. Levis began his collegiate career at Penn State and finished at Kentucky.

There wasn't much buzz about Levis before 2020 but after a solid 2022 season, he is now looked at as a legitimate first-round option.

It is also important to note that Levis dealt with losing a good amount of his offensive line in 2022 and he dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Strengths:

Prototypical NFL size

Mobility

Arm strength

Weaknesses:

Trusting his protection

Inaccurate throws

Field vision

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.