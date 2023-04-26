Who will the Carolina Panthers pick first in the NFL Draft?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and there's debate on who will be the number 1 draft pick.
The Carolina Panthers have the first pick after trading with the Chicago Bears.
The Panthers haven't taken a quarterback in the first round since Cam Newton with the top pick in 2011.
The possible prospects are Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.
BRYCE YOUNG
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the tops.
The biggest question with choosing Young is will his size be an issue in the NFL.
Panthers head coach Frank Reich has made it clear durability is a bigger concern than height with Young. How much he factors in height is a mystery.
But, Young has everything else you want.
He has quick decision-making and sees things that nobody sees things on the field.
Strengths:
- Poised, chaos doesn't faze him in the pocket
- Avoid's pressure
- Tough as nails
- Can read the entire field in a hurry
Weaknesses:
- Arm talent and speed are good, but not great
- Takes plenty of hits
C.J. STROUD
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is another top prospect.
Stroud is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and he fits the description size-wise for a quarterback.
He comes into the draft with the most wins of the four prospects.
Strengths:
- Good size
- Mobility
- Decision making
- Mentality
- Passing-game instincts
Weaknesses:
- Making decisions quicker
- Consistency under pressure
ANTHONY RICHARDSON
Next is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
There has been debate this his athleticism is very similar to the last number 1 pick the Panthers selected, Cam Newton.
Richardson was a redshirt at Florida during his freshman year. The next year he started in all twelve games, leading the team in all quarterback offensive categories.
Strengths:
- Athletic
- Elite as a runner
- Height is an asset in scanning the field
Weaknesses:
- Decision-making
- Consistency
- Limited experience
WILL LEVIS
The last possible quarterback prospect is Kentucky's, Will Levis. Levis began his collegiate career at Penn State and finished at Kentucky.
There wasn't much buzz about Levis before 2020 but after a solid 2022 season, he is now looked at as a legitimate first-round option.
It is also important to note that Levis dealt with losing a good amount of his offensive line in 2022 and he dealt with injuries throughout the year.
Strengths:
- Prototypical NFL size
- Mobility
- Arm strength
Weaknesses:
- Trusting his protection
- Inaccurate throws
- Field vision
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Carolina Panthers are hosting a field party to celebrate the No. 1 pick.