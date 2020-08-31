No fans at Panthers home opener

"We are deeply disappointed to share that you will not be with us at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 13" the Panthers announced Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans will not be in attendance at Bank of America stadium when the Carolina Panthers play their NFL home opener in Charlotte on September 13, the team announced Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We have worked tirelessly since March to develop and implement a responsible, comprehensive plan to ensure that your game day experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible," a team e-mail to fans reads in part Monday.

The team's decision is a result of North Carolina's Phase 2 restrictions, which prohibit the gatherings of large crowds.

No fans at #Panthers games for the opener, which is the teams only home game in September https://t.co/nXZPXpxpcN — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 31, 2020

"This is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium," the Panthers email roads. "We have offered compromises and alternatives. We will continue reaching out to government officials regarding options for future games."

The organization said they have created safety plans that would include requiring face coverings and temperature checks. They cited a partnership with Honeywell to create custom personal protection equipment and deploy "solutions to monitor air quality throughout the facility."

"Both the State and Mecklenburg County Public Health have reviewed the Panther’s plans and provided feedback," a Mecklenburg County spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "The plans are comprehensive and the Panther staff have worked with us to strengthen them as needed. NC DHHS has responded to their request to include spectators in September, denying that exception."

The Week 1 home game against the Oakland Raiders is the Panther's only game in Charlotte in September. The team is hopeful they can deploy their safety plans and welcome fans to Bank of America stadium for future games.

The Panthers have been practicing with new coronavirus safety guidelines with players and staff being tested and monitored.

Defensive back Derrek Thomas became their first player to be placed on the reserve and/or coronavirus list. The designation of being on the COVID-19 reserve list either means Thomas has tested positive for the coronavirus or that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas is the first Panthers player to be put on the list. Up until this point, the Panthers were one in only a handful of teams that had not placed any players on the list.

North Carolina has seen 166,127 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,692 deaths, according to date updated Monday by the state. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 Monday, also an additional 10 coronavirus-related deaths. Hospitalizations continue to generally decline with 923 people in the hospital statewide.

Neighboring South Carolina has seen 116,697 total cases of COVID-19 with 2,574 deaths, according to their latest numbers released Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,019 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 confirmed deaths on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests in South Carolina was 21.5%, and the state completed 4,730 tests Saturday. As of Sunday, there are 956 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide.