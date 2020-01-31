CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ever since the Panthers inception back in 1995, Tony Salazar was immediately drawn to the franchise.

"When I was in third grade, that was '95, the Panthers were a new team, and it seemed like the right fit," Salazar said. "Like I wanted to pick something new."

Salazar always had a love for the game of football and once he made his decision back in third grade, he has stuck with the black and blue ever since.

"I am from California," Salazar said. "There are a lot of other teams, and I just thought I want to do my own thing, and also the uniforms too! I was in third grade, so to me, it just looked cool."

At a young age, Salazar jumped at every opportunity he had, to watch the Panthers in person when they played in his hometown of California. Although, the Panthers diehard fan never had a chance to see his team play a home game inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

As the years passed by, Salazar graduated high school and went to college at the University of Colorado. Still a far distance from the Panthers, but slowly inching closer to the Carolinas. He then took it upon himself to see his favorite players up close and personal at Panthers training camp, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

It was a long haul, more than 2,000 miles to be exact, but no distance would keep this fan away from the Panthers.

"It's a long drive, we actually drove all the way, and it was over 20 hours," Salazar said. "I just wanted to meet the players and I am like a huge fan. I am not shy, I will go up and ask for an autograph, like a little kid. I get as excited as the little kids."

After two separate visits to Spartanburg with a Bachelor's degree in hand, Salazar made the biggest decision of his life; a cross-country move.

"And he goes, "Hey Dad, I am going to move to South Carolina,'" Tony's father said. "I want to be around the Carolina Panthers. Me and my wife were like well if he's going to go over there, I want to be around him and his family, so here we are."

"When I came two years ago, I knew like, okay, this is something I'm gonna do every year now," Tony said. "And when I came to the second one (camp), I just knew I need to move out here, I need to be here."

So from Colorado all the way to South Carolina, Tony convinced his girlfriend to move across the country with his parents close behind. A decision he couldn't have made alone.

"I'm the only Panthers fan in the family, but it wouldn't be the same without them," Tony said.

A lifelong dream ever since 1995, that is just now beginning for the Salazar family.

"It felt like home right away, Salazar said. "I'm an all-weather fan, I'll come no matter what, no matter what the record is, no matter what the weather is, I'll be there all the way."

