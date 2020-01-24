CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium is getting some upgrades this off-season.

The Panthers are adding 14 field-level suites in the west end zone of the stadium, according to a release from team officials.

The bunker suites will hold about a dozen people each and will include premium amenities like all-inclusive food and beverage options. The suites will be open for the 2020 season. Pricing has not been determined.

Panthers officials say the project will impact a little less than 900 seats held by fewer than 400 accounts.

The Panthers say they will be contacting the affected seat holders to figure out other options.

Team officials say the renovations are an effort to keep the stadium up-to-date for a strong fan experience.

RELATED: Panthers' McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

RELATED: CPI Security celebrates former Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly through honorary video

RELATED: Panthers hire Phil Snow as defensive coordinator

RELATED: Coach Kuechly? The former Panthers linebacker is considering it after retiring