Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned earlier this week after being investigated for "inappropriate conduct," team spokesperson Steven Drummond said in a statement released to multiple media outlets Friday.

Related: Alleged victim of Jerry Richardson's misconduct comes forward, SI reports

"After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation,'' Drummond said in the statement. "The Panthers are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally."

►WFMY News 2 is Home of the Carolina Panthers

The Charlotte Observer reported that the investigation was prompted by "inappropriate electronic communications with female staff members," including text messages and emails sent by Fuller.

Related: Marty Hurney Hired as Panthers General Manager

The Panthers have come under scrutiny after allegations of sexual harassment against owner Jerry Richardson became public in December, prompting an internal investigation. The league has since taken over the investigation into Richardson, who put the team up for sale at the conclusion of the season.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees received monetary settlements from Richardson after signing non-disclosure agreements. The outlet also published a series of letters from one of the anonymous victims last week.

Fuller, a former NFL safety who spent parts of four seasons with three different teams, joined the Panthers as an assistant in 2013 and was promoted to defensive backs coach prior to last season. When he abruptly resigned Wednesday, general manager Marty Hurney declined to comment on the reason for Fuller's departure to The Charlotte Observer and coach Ron Rivera told the newspaper "it's a complicated situation."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved