Panthers' preseason finishing at home against the Bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are back in town for their third and final preseason game before the 2022 season officially kicks off, and they're hoping to pounce on a win at Bank of America Stadium.

The faceoff with the Patriots ended in a 20-10 loss for Carolina . That was a stark difference from the first preseason game for the Panthers when they eked out a 23-21 win against the Washington Commanders.

