CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-14 in uptown Charlotte, making the team's record 0-2 so far this season.

The Thursday Night Football game was delayed about 25 minutes in the 1st quarter due to weather.

Thunderstorms moved into the area just before kickoff after the temperature hovered in the mid-90s during the day.

Tampa Bay took a 3-0 lead with a field goal on the first drive after the delay.

Rain fell early in the game, and players were asked to leave the field and fans told to take shelter with 8:31 left in the first quarter due to lightning in the area.

Because of the weather, NFL Network used only two cameras — limiting replay angles.

That already impacted the game because of a review of a spot on a fourth-down run by Cam Newton.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera challenged the call but did not win.

At halftime, the score was 10-9 in favor of the Bucs. Tampa Bay was ahead 17-12 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

