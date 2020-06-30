'I never once wanted to leave Carolina' | Cam Newton says farewell to Panthers fans in video

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said goodbye to Panthers fans and explained why he left the team in a video posted to his YouTube channel Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is now a member of the New England Patriots but he isn't joining his new team without saying thank you and goodbye to Carolina Panthers fans for their support during his career in Charlotte.

"Right now I'm angry. I feel let down, but at the same time, I'm not bitter," Newton said. "I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision, I stuck with it and I knew that, so I asked for a trade."

Panthers fans shared their favorite memories of Newton on social media after the video was released. Many Panthers fans say they'll always support Newton, who quickly became the cornerstone of the Carolina franchise after he was drafted first overall in 2011. Newton's legacy with the Panthers was cemented during the 2015 season, where he led the team to a 15-1 record and appearance in Super Bowl 50, along with earning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.