Carolina gets its first win of the 2022 season

For the first time in over a calendar year, the Carolina Panthers won a game at home. Just like last year, it came against the New Orleans Saints.

Winning is fun, but it doesn't have to be pretty and for the offense, this was not a good-looking performance, especially from QB Baker Mayfield who was off all day long.

It was once again Carolina's defense that kept them alive in the game, shutting out the Saints' offense for 3 quarters.

The Panthers' defense smothered the Saints in the first half. New Orleans's first five drives of the game included four punts and a fumble that defensive end Marques Haynes returned for a touchdown. Frankie Luvu, one week after dropping what looked like a sure interception, punched the ball out of Alvin Kamara's hand to generate the first turnover of the season for the Panthers' defense.

Late in the second quarter, Winston hit rookie WR Chris Olave on a deep shot that put them in the RedZone for the first time in the game. Carolina's defense tightened up and gave up only 7 yards to force a Will Lutz FG attempt. That attempt was blocked by CJ Henderson, who gave up the big play to Olave, to keep the shutout alive for the defense.

The offense did not have a stellar first half outside of Christian McCaffrey. CMC ran for 49 yards and kept the chains moving while QB Baker Mayfield started the day with some errant passes. After two 3 and outs, the Panthers put together a 10-play, 40-yard drive but had to settle for a field goal.

Between Mayfield's miscues and the 3 sacks, the offensive line gave up it was an uneven start for the Panthers' offense. That continued in the second half. Despite being set up with great field position and a big run from McCaffrey on the first play, the Panthers would go scoreless on their first drive of the 3rd quarter. They chose to go for it on a fourth and four instead of attempting a 56-yard field goal.

Same story on their next drive, a few big plays by McCaffrey, the Panthers getting into plus field position but again failing to add to their lead. While they were able to convert a third down on this drive they once again struggled to convert and stay on the field. A week after going 2 for 12 on third downs against the Giants, Carolina only converted 4 out of 14 against the Saints.

The defense continued to hold up its end of the bargain. They did not allow the Saints to score during the third quarter. The Saints' offense began to click on their first possession of the fourth. After starting around the ten-yard line, they quickly marched down the field, almost exclusively through the air, and back into the RedZone. Mark Ingram would score on a five-yard touchdown run to cut the Panthers lead in half with 12:36 left to play.

Carolina once again found themselves in a pressurized late-game situation. After a strong defensive performance all day long it was time for the offense to take over and give their defense some breathing room. Laviska Shenault answered that call.

After a 36-yard kickoff return to get things going, Shenault caught a quick screen pass on the left side, made a man miss, and went 67 yards to the house. It was the biggest play all day for Carolina's offense and the timing could not have been better.

The defense responded by causing their second turnover of the day. In a bit of a role reversal, CB Jaycee Horn came free on a blitz, tipped the pass, and big man Derrick Brown came down with it.

A late push by the Saints made it a one-score game with 2:21 left to play. But Jaycee Horn put the game to rest with an interception on the Saints' last play.



The Panthers, now 1-2, host the Arizona Cardinals next weekend at Bank of America Stadium.







Odds and Ends

- Christian McCaffrey racked up a season-high 27 touches in this one while rushing for 108 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance.

- The Panthers have to figure something out on 3rd down. Through this game, they are 10 for 37 on third down conversions this year. It's holding back the offense and putting too much pressure on the defense.

- Even though the Panthers did not register many sacks today, the Panthers generated a lot of pressure and holding calls. The pass rush will be just fine