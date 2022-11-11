Rough news for Panthers: Another injury to a starter

The veteran cornerback suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Carolina Panthers had a lot to celebrate after besting their division rival Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, the team suffered a brutal loss.

Starting cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles tendon during the game, which the team said will cause him to be out for the remainder of the season.

Jackson, 27, has been a team captain for two seasons. He has two interceptions this season, one of which he scored a touchdown on against the Los Angeles Rams. He's started all the games this season thus far.

Jackson played college football at LSU. The Panthers drafted the young talent in 2018 to a four-year contract. Just two games into his career with the Panthers, he got his first NFL career interception, coincidentally against the Falcons.

In the offseason of 2022, Jackson signed an extension to his contract, which lasts through 2024.

The loss of Jackson comes during a complicated season for the Panthers, due to losing its head coach Matt Rhule and various other positions coaches. However, the Panthers have won all three of their games against NFC South opponents. They hold a 3-1 record against divisional opponents and a 0-6 record against everyone else.

Next week, the Panthers (3-7) travel to M&T Bank Stadium to play the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). A loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday would leave the Panthers just one game out of the NFC South lead.

According to the Panthers organization, CJ Henderson will start instead of Jackson. Both Tae Hayes and Keith Taylor are on the roster too as possible backups.

