Panthers add Notre Dame, LSU players in NFL draft

South Carolina player Jaycee Horn was added in the first round Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers turned to their offense on day two of the NFL draft, selecting wide receiver Terrace Marshall from LSU in the second round.

Offensive tackle Brady Christensen from BYU and tight end Tommy Tremble from Notre Dame were selected in the third round.

The Panthers made four trades in all, including trading back twice in the second round going from the 39th overall pick to No. 59.

Marshall became the first offensive player selected in the head coach Matt Rhule era after the Panthers spent all seven picks on defensive players last year.