Carolina's offense reached Minnesota territory five times but only managed six points from those drives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers offense failed to create any meaningful production as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, falling to 0-4 for the first time in over a decade.

Bryce Young was sacked five times in crucial situations, including twice on the game's final drive from a goalline situation, as the Panthers suffered a 21-13 loss at home. Both teams were searching for their first win of the year in a season that has not gone the way either expected so far.

Carolina's defense put the first points on the board with an interception returned for a touchdown as Minnesota was threatening to score on the game's opening drive. Sam Franklin Jr. caught the Kirk Cousins pass at the Carolina one-yard line and returned it 99 yards for the score. The score was the longest interception return in Panthers history.

Sam read this all the way through 😤 pic.twitter.com/wddEPvmVj0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 1, 2023

The Panthers reached the red zone on their first possession of the game, where they settled for an Eddy Piñeiro field goal to hold a 10-0 advantage in the second quarter.

Minnesota found the endzone on their next drive with a short pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson to tighten the score.

Young and the Panthers managed just one first down on their next two drives, allowing the Vikings a chance to change the score before halftime.

But the Panthers' defense managed another interception to set the team up for a score. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill caught the Cousins pass for his first interception as a member of the Panthers. The turnover came with under a minute remaining in the first half from deep inside Minnesota territory.

Piñeiro added a 56-yard field goal as the half expired, giving the Panthers a 13-7 lead going into the locker room.

Both teams opened the second half with short drives that resulted in punts, a common sight on the day as Johnny Hekker and Ryan Wright combined for nine punts.

The Panthers' second drive of the half did not feature one of those punts, though, as Young fumbled the ball while being sacked in Vikings territory. D. J. Wonnum picked up the ball and ran 51 yards for a Minnesota score that gave them a 14-13 lead.

Carolina's next drive was highlighted by an 11-yard sack of Young and resulted in another punt.

Minnesota added to its lead with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson as time expired in the third quarter.

The Panthers drove into Minnesota territory on their next drive, making it as far as the 35-yard line before Young was sacked yet again to push them out of field goal range and forced to punt on fourth down.

A quick three-and-out forced by the Carolina defense allowed one last chance for Young to get the equalizing score.

Young connected on four straight passes to put the Panthers in position to score as the two-minute warning hit.

The Panthers had a first and goal from the nine-yard line but two sacks and incomplete passes later crushed the team's hopes, pushing Carolina to 0-4.

It's the worst start for the Panthers since 2010, a season where they finished 2-14. Frank Reich continues to search for his first win as Panthers head coach.

“We understand that progress is important. We understand that building is important. You have to have the maturity to realize all those things can go together, so that is what we will do,” Reich said.

Young passed for 204 yards while completing 25 of 32 passes. He has now been sacked 11 times in his three games this season.

“Turning the ball over is something we talk about a lot and that was a huge, huge, huge swing of the game,” Young said. “That’s solely, single-handedly on me. It’s stuff we talked about. That’s no one else but me.”

Bryce Young on showing his frustration today: “Frustrated with myself. Definitely stuff that I want back…I have to do a better job of being the same guy on the sideline.” #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 1, 2023

Chuba Hubbard led the Panthers on the ground with 41 yards rushing. Miles Sanders had just 19 yards on 14 carries.

The gunslinging Cousins was kept off-balance all game by the Panthers defense, completing 12 of 19 passes for just 139 yards.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 3-1 with a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints (2-2). Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) lost 23-7 in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Panthers sit last in the division with an 0-4 record.

The Panthers head on the road the next two weeks, with Week 5's matchup coming against the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday.