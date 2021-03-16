Panthers free-agent tracker

Carolina is using the free agency period to address several needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL free agency officially begins on March 17, but the legal tampering period began on March 15.

That meant teams and players could work out deals, but no signings or announcements are allowed until the period officially opened up.

We are tracking the free-agent signings for the Carolina Panthers here.

MARCH 16

Longtime Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz is heading south, reportedly signing a free agent deal wtih the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Good for Manhertz. Going to be tough for #Panthers to lose his blocking. Easy to take for granted. Big void at this position now bigger. https://t.co/FYy70lRzuk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 16, 2021

Manhertz spent five seasons with Carolina, catching just 12 passes and one touchdown (from Christian McCaffrey on a trick play), but was a key player in the Panthers pass and run block schemes.

MARCH 15

According to people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers addressed their offensive line of the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, agreeing to terms with free-agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving.

Carolina addressing its offensive line today. Erving started at LT for half a season during the Chiefs SB run in 2019. @wcnc https://t.co/a5jbNgqaLs — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 15, 2021