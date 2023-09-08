Panthers, Jets fans gather in Spartanburg for joint practice

Football fans made the trip to Wofford College to get a glimpse of new Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Excited football fans made the trip to Wofford College on Wednesday for Panthers-Jets joint practice.

The Carolina Panthers play the New York Jets in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. The game will air on WFMY News 2/CBS on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The Panthers have rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the team into a new season. The Panthers' No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick will go head-to-head with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who enters his first season as a New York Jet.

Frank Reich also makes his debut as Panthers head coach. He comes to Carolina with more than 30 combined years of NFL experience as a player and a coach.

The two teams will practice together on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the game on Saturday.