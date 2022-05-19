You can now sign up for the Keep Pounding 5K

he race, which benefits Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, returns as an in-person event on Saturday, June 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is underway for the 12th annual Keep Pounding 5K.

The race, which benefits Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, returns as an in-person event on Saturday, June 4. The race kicks off outside Levine Cancer Institute at 8 a.m. with a pep rally led by special guests from the Panthers and finishes on the field at Bank of America Stadium.

MORE ON WCNC: AAA predicts Memorial Day travel will be busiest in 3 years

The proceeds from the annual race go to support the Keep Pounding Fund. Created by the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health Foundation in 2003, the Keep Pounding Fund supports cancer research efforts throughout Atrium Health.

According to a news release, since its establishment, the Keep Pounding Fund has received over $3.6 million in charitable gifts, which exclusively benefit cancer programs at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children's.

MORE ON WCNC: Next level of expansion underway at Charlotte Douglas

As part of the Keep Pounding 5K, participants impact the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer, while spreading awareness and contributing to vital cancer research programs.

Registration for the Keep Pounding 5K can be completed online here until Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts