Panthers’ linebacker opts out of season

Mack is an undrafted free agent linebacker out of the University of Virginia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jordan Mack became the first member of the Carolina Panthers to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mack is an undrafted free agent linebacker out of the University of Virginia.

He joins about two dozen players around the NFL to opt-out of the season.

Veteran players arrived to training camp in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a week of COVID-19 testing. Rookies underwent testing last week.

The Panthers also announced that punter Michael Palardy will miss the 2020 season due to an ACL tear.

The team recently signed former South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton.