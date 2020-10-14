Panthers make practice changes after Falcons player tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers changed things up to a more cautious version of practice on Wednesday, after learning an opposing player tested positive for COVID-19.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson tested positive after playing in Carolina's 23-16 win on Sunday.
Wednesday, the Panthers entered "intensive protocol" for their practice week as a precaution.
The changes include:
-All players must get their COVID-19 PCR test results from the previous day before entering the facility
-All coaches and staff must wear masks at practice and all players must wear an Oakley Faceshield or mask.
-Players can remove their helmets for breaks but must be more than six feet away from one another.
-Only 10 players may work out in the weight room with a maximum of five staff members present
-The only player activity inside the facility may include medical and rehab
-All meals must be grab-and-go to eliminate seating in the meal area
-Players can only be in the locker room for 15 minutes or less with masks worn at all times.
The Panthers have not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the regular season.
Carolina hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday.