CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with the Carolina Panthers met with Mecklenburg County leaders Friday in an attempt to have the property assessment for Bank of America Stadium.

Last year, Mecklenburg County appraised the stadium to be worth $572 million, a significant increase from the $135 million it was valued at in 2011. The Panthers said they had three independent appraisals done on the stadium and believe the assessment should be $87 million. An informal review of the property assessment reduced the stadium's value down to $472 million.

Simply put, the higher the appraisal value, the higher the property taxes.

Yvonne Broszus was hired by the Panthers to research and present to Mecklenburg County why the stadium should be $87 million, and she said a lot of his has to do with age combined with wear and tear on the 25-year-old stadium.

Broszus said the stadium has no warehousing and doesn't easily convert to non-football events. In December, Charlotte City Council committed $110 million for stadium renovations in preparation for the new Major League Soccer franchise. Broszus explained that other older NFL stadiums, such as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, have undergone renovations or have been replaced by newer facilities.

Earlier this month, the Panthers announced they would be removing about 900 lower level seats to make room for field-level suites in time for the 2020 season.