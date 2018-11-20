CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFMY) -- Christian McCaffrey didn’t know if he’d ever see him again; Dan Smoker Sr.

The Panthers running back witnessed Smoker Sr. fall in a horrific hiking accident back in March, but was able to jump in to action and help save his life.

Six months later, Smoker recovered from his injuries and McCaffrey invited he and the entire Smoker family to watch a Carolina Panthers game in person. The Smokers hail from Cincinnati and were flown out to Bank of America Stadium to watch their hometown team in the Bengals take on the Panthers.

But before the game, McCaffrey met Smoker for the first time during a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"It means a lot to me,” McCaffrey said. “I was extremely excited to see the whole family when they first got here, and I walked in. Just the fact that he's standing on two legs and being able to be here with his family, means the world to me."

A special moment for the second-year back, but even more so for the man who’s life he saved on that day harrowing back in March.

"I was kind of thrilled, I wasn't sure what to really expect,” Smoker Sr. said. “Christian came out to the sports store on Friday and I got to meet him, just spending time with him was special. I knew he was a great guy but he just proved it there."

Not only did the Smoker family take part in a shopping spree with McCaffrey, but he also introduced the Smokers to some of his teammates including Cam Newton and Julius Peppers.

"Definitely wanted to make sure that their trip was well worth it,” McCaffrey said. “We wanted to treat them like family, and the Panthers and Academy Sports did an unbelievable job in helping us do that."

But the reunion didn’t stop there. McCaffrey and the Panthers let the Smokers on the field pre-game as part of the complete NFL experience.

“Obviously they have gone through so much, and just to kind of be there when it all happened, was really something that touched me,” McCaffrey said. “I just wanted to make sure that they understand they have lifetime friends in us."

What started as being in the right place at the right time, quickly turned into something much more in a span of six months.

"It was a little bit emotional, and a little bit overwhelming with what I knew he did for me,” Smoker Sr. said “And really just a lot of thankfulness."

Thankful for saving his life, and also gaining a lifelong friend in the process.

