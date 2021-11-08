x
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to have MRI on throwing shoulder

Darnold originally injured his right shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is undergoing an MRI on his throwing shoulder Monday after experiencing soreness following Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. 

Coach Matt Rhule said he will wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who'll start Sunday at Arizona. 

P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback. Darnold originally injured his right shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Rhule also confirmed that center Matt Paradis is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee

