'It sucks to be a running back right now' | Panthers RB Miles Sanders reflects on player market

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers this offseason but reflected on high-profile running backs not receiving big deals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several notable running backs remain unsigned ahead of the 2023 NFL season and players have started to take notice of the downturn for the position.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders talked about the issue during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. Sanders reflected on the diminishing value of the running back position and says he hope something is done to change the trend.

"It's nothing that we're doing wrong. We're doing everything that we have to do," Sanders said. "I think [general managers] or owners that think running backs are not as valued as much is a lie because you have to see how everything plays out. You gotta see guys like Christian McCaffrey... Saquon [Barkley], and Josh Jacobs do."

Sanders says NFL front offices have a mentality that running backs only last three to four years and give players low deals or franchise tags, which creates a poor market for the position.

"Almost every running back in the league is underpaid right now," said Sanders. "It sucks to be a running back right now."

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers in March.

He says getting a deal done early in free agency was important for him and his agent.

"It's definitely something that needs to be fixed," Sanders said. There is too much talent out there being underpaid."

Former pro bowl running backs Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kareem Hunt all remain unsigned despite putting up decent numbers in recent seasons. Other notable free agents include Leonard Fournette, J.D. McKissic, and James Robinson. All six of the aforementioned players are under the age of 30.

As NFL offenses center more and more around the passing game, teams are becoming less interested in giving big deals to running backs, regardless of their talent.

The Panthers traded away McCaffrey last season despite him being the team's best player the past few seasons. Sanders rushed for over 1,200 yards last season and helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl, but was still not resigned by the team. The Minnesota Vikings released Cook despite him surpassing 1,000 yards for the fourth year in a row in 2022.

Despite the deep running back talent pool, the position has seen fewer carries and as a result, fewer yards in recent seasons.

The last 10 seasons (2013-2022) have averaged just 11 1,00-plus yard rushers each year, compared to 17 per year in the 10 prior seasons (2003-2012).

In 2022, 16 running backs managed to surpass 1,000 yards, up from just seven in 2021.

Regardless of the running back market, Sanders says he's committed to doing the best he can on the field.