Carolina Panthers release Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have released quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers traded a conditional 2024 fifth-rounder to the Cleveland Browns in July for the rights to the former No. 1 overall pick. That pick could have become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if Mayfield had played 70% of the snaps, but he did not.

The team said the move seemed inevitable once interim head coach Steve Wilks moved PJ Walker ahead of Mayfield on the depth chart Monday. Quarterback Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the Seahawks.

Mayfield didn't play to the level anyone expected, despite winning the competition for the job in training camp.

How we got here:

Mayfield started the first five games, but only won one of those (against the Saints in Week 3). His best game was his first one, as he threw for a season-high 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception and an 84.6 passer rating against the Browns (a 26-24 loss).

A high ankle sprain against the 49ers opened the door for Walker to start and play well, and at that point, a return to the field seemed unlikely for Mayfield. But when Walker was injured late in the Week 10 game against the Falcons, Mayfield got another shot.

He started against Baltimore, but threw a couple of late interceptions, and managed just 196 passing yards in the 13-3 loss.