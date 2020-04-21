YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Monday night, York County Council passed the third reading of two ordinances on the Panthers' headquarters move to Rock Hill — also known as Project Avalanche.

York County Council voted 4-3 Monday night in favor of the Panthers' facility. The vote was to pass the third and final reading of the tax incentive package to be provided to the Panthers.

The ordinance authorizes and approves the development of a multi-County industrial park which also includes an agreement between the county and the City of Rock Hill.

As part of this ordinance, York County has agreed to allocate a portion of the Fee in Lieu of Tax payments towards debt payments for eligible public infrastructure.

York County Council noted the vote was mostly a procedural vote at this point since the details were basically finalized.