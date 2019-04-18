The Carolina Panthers 2019 regular season schedule has been released.

The Panthers kick off the season against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the second straight year the Big Cats open the regular season at home.

Here's the complete schedule (Home games in all caps):

Sunday Sept. 8 LOS ANGELES RAMS 1 P.M.

Thursday Sept. 12 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 8:20 P.M.

Sunday Sept. 22 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05 P.M.

Sunday Sept. 29 @ Houston Texans 1 P.M.

Sunday Oct. 6 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 1 P.M. * CBS

Sunday Oct. 13 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (London) 9:30 A.M

Sunday Oct. 20 BYE

Sunday Oct. 27 @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05 P.M.

Sunday Nov. 3 TENNESSEE TITANS 1 P.M. * CBS

Sunday Nov. 10 @ Green Bay Packers 1 P.M.

Sunday Nov. 17 ATLANTA FALCONS 1 P.M.

Sunday Nov. 24 @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Sunday Dec. 1 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 1 P.M.

Sunday Dec. 8 @ Atlanta Falcons 1 P.M.

Sunday Dec. 15 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 1 P.M.

Sunday Dec. 22 @ Indianapolis Colts 1 P.M.

Sunday Dec. 29 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 1 P.M.

The Panthers' preseason schedule includes road games with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots and home games with Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers went 7-9 in 2018, finishing third in the NFC South. They will pick 16th in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft in Nashville.

