CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since Sun Valley Middle School football player Dashawn Ivey, a 13-year-old, suffered an injury that originally left him without feeling from the neck down.

Ivey is still in the hospital recovering and has been able to move his arms. This week, he got a special visit from another football player.

Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen and his family do a lot for the kids at Levine's Children's Hospital, including sometimes stopping by in the hopes of providing a little motivation. On his visit to the hospital this week, it was Olsen who left motivated.

Olsen heard about Ivey, who was rushed to the hospital on November 2 after a Sun Valley Middle School football game.

"It was my first time hearing the story," Olsen said. "I didn't realize it had happened."

Olsen was doing a beanie giveaway at Levine Children's Hospital when he heard about Ivey's story. Inspired, he went to meet him.

"I told him, I said, 'Your outlook and attitude right now is pretty impressive,'" Olsen said. "To not be counting all he's lost instead of counting all that he has, it's pretty admirable."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC