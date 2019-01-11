CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers (4-3) are coming off their worst loss of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, 51-13.

They held their first practice after that defeat on Wednesday.

"I told the guys these are the things we need to correct and we moved on," said Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera. "From that point, the focus has been Tennessee. I thought they came out with the right attitude."

Kick off is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Backup Quarterback Kyle Allen had his worst game as a starter. It was the first time he threw an interception. He ended up throwing 3 in the game.

"We have to get back to our ways that we were those last 4 weeks where we were executing really well," said Panthers Backup Quarterback Kyle Allen.

The team seemed refocused in the lock room. They look ahead to playing inside Bank of America Stadium in front of the home crowd and get back in the win column against the Tennessee Titans.

"We don't have time to mope," said Panthers Safety Tre Boston. "We don't have time to hang our heads down. It's time to get back to work. We went out there. We got a test. We failed it. What do you do after you fail a test? You study, work harder."