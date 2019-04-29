GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Panthers are helping those in need across the Piedmont Triad and across the Carolinas.

On May 1, Panthers staff will be helping out with two projects in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

The projects are part of 24 others happening throughout the Carolinas.

Panthers staff will be serving up to 300 hot meals in Greensboro and working on a beautification project including a buttery garden in Winston-Salem.

Panthers players will not be in attendance but other staff members will be.

Projects Include the following on May 1

Greensboro

Hunger Relief

Greensboro Urban Ministry from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem

Building a buttery garden

Quarry Park in Winston-Salem from 1:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

