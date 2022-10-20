Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers

Sources told ESPN the Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey in exchange for draft picks.

A person familiar with the situation said the San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The person spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been made official.

ESPN first reported the trade that brings McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in a deal for draft picks. McCaffrey joins a talented group of playmakers in San Francisco with versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, star tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

