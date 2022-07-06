Carolina Panthers acquire quarterback Baker Mayfield from Cleveland Browns

Mayfield will compete with fellow 2018 pick Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for starting role.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have acquired Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield for a 2024 conditional 5th round pick according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also reports that the teams will split Mayfield's $18 million dollar cap hit and the deal is pending a physical. The Panthers confirmed the deal on social media.

Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Browns, 3 sports ahead of Panthers QB Sam Darnold who was drafted by the NY Jets. He had a career-best season in 2020, throwing for 3,563 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years.

After an injury to his non-throwing shoulder lead to a disappointing 2021 campaign the Browns acquired embattled Texans QB Deshaun Watson prompting Mayfield to request a trade. The Panthers were also in talks to acquire Watson but the trade fell apart after the Panthers refused to offer Watson guaranteed money.

Mayfield joins Darnold and 2022 3rd round selection Matt Corral in a competition for the starting job that Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has called "open" later adding that while Darnold was in the lead for the role they would "add a lot of competition for that room." Head Coach Matt Rhule has also mentioned adding a veteran QB to the team in press conferences held during minicamp and OTAs earlier this offseason.