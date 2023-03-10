Carolina Panthers trade for #1 pick in 2023 NFL draft, sources say

Multiple reports say the Panthers will trade for the top overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are close to making a massive move.

Multiple reports say the Panthers will trade for the top overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

The reports said the Panthers plan to trade four picks and star receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears.

The team cannot officially comment on the deal until the league year begins next Wednesday.

The deal would give new head coach Frank Reich the ability to go get whoever he sees as the best player. Many believe the team will target a new quarterback.

This year's draft class features four quarterbacks expected to get drafted high.

The move allows the Panthers to pick their top choice. The Panthers haven't had stability at the position since Cam Newton left.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.