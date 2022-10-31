Play Panthers trivia for the chance to win 2 tickets to a game!

We've got two tickets to the Thursday, November 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Know your Panthers trivia? You've got a chance to win!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alright Panthers fans, we're testing your trivia knowledge! Tickets to an upcoming Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium are on the line.

We're giving away two tickets to the Thursday, November 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

All you have to do is play Panthers trivia for the chance to win! You'll be prompted to enter your name, city, phone number, and email so we can contact you if you're a winner.

Trivia will open starting at noon on Monday, October 31. Trivia will close on Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m. Then we'll announce the winner of the two tickets in our 11 p.m. newscast!

Good luck and go Panthers!

Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE 2 TICKETS ON 2 CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW).

BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND APTIVADA, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING.

Overview . These “Official Rules” are for The 2 Tickets On 2 Contest (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Aptivada”), and presented in collaboration with WFMY News 2 (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Aptivada, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing a five-question trivia at wfmynews2.com, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, October 31, 2022 and until 6 p.m. EST on Friday, November 4, 2022 (the “Promotional Period”). New trivia will be posted along with dates to play throughout the month of November.

ANY WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESPOND TO WINNER NOTIFICATION AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS FROM APTIVADA WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS, ACCORDING TO THE NOTICE(S) FROM APTIVADA OR THE PRIZE MAY BE FORFEITED (IN APTIVADA’S SOLE DISCRETION).

Eligibility . The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who is 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of a Promotion Entity or any other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Entity, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; Aptivada will reject and delete any entry that it finds to be false or fraudulent. Aptivada will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method . During the Promotional Period, entrants may enter the Promotion by visiting wfmynews2.com and following all steps to complete and submit an entry form with all required information. Entrants may participate an unlimited number of times per person per Participating Entity.