Falcons vs. Panthers : Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons once again, this time at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

After months of anticipation, the Carolina Panthers will wear black helmets for the first time in franchise history against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m.

The Panthers unveiled the special all-black uniforms in July. Black helmets have been talked about by Panthers fans for years. On Thursday night, they become reality.

Panthers return home with a record of 2-7 after falling to Cincinnati Bengals 42-21.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.