CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All things considered, last season was pretty good for the Carolina Panthers, as they went 11-5 in the regular season and made the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

With the addition of first-round draft pick D.J. Moore, a healthy Greg Olsen and a new offensive coordinator in Norv Turner, you’d be tempted to think the Panthers are primed for a return to the postseason.

But according to one USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, Panthers fans may want to pump the brakes a little bit. Davis expects the Panthers to have a winning record this year but doesn’t think they'll make the playoffs.

Now, before you get too upset, Davis knows he's going to catch heat from fans of pretty much every team, so he gets points for being a great sport with his annual predictions.

Sigh. So it's that annual time when Twitter really hates me. But, back by *very popular* demand, here are my 2018 NFL record projections after I picked all 267 games (including Super Bowl LIII). Click for explanations: https://t.co/XlyVpcmV2t pic.twitter.com/jZ2gCEHbxZ — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) July 19, 2018

Here’s what he had to say about the Panthers’ 2018 season:

“New ownership. New offensive coordinator (Norv Turner), whose philosophy may not jell with Cam Newton’s skill set immediately. Could be some growing pains ahead in a conference where there’s little margin for error.”

Davis is correct when praising the NFC. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will get quarterback Carson Wentz back from a knee injury, Atlanta and New Orleans both look to be factors with the plethora of offensive weapons at their disposal, and who can forget the Los Angeles Rams? Meanwhile, Davis is forecasting a bounce-back year for the Packers thanks to a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

Click here for Davis' complete list of NFL predictions.

