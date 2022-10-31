Steve Wilks names starting QB for Bengals game

Walker threw for over 300 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Falcons. He'll be under center for the fourth straight game against the Bengals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday.

Walker had by far his most prolific game as a pro against the Falcons, throwing for 317 yards and a game-tying touchdown to DJ Moore in the final minute. The strong performance came on the heels of Walker's efficient showing against Tampa Bay, where he led the Panthers to a 21-3 victory.

Wilks said Walker settled down in the second half of Sunday's 37-34 overtime defeat and praised his ability to make plays. Baker Mayfield is expected to serve as Walker's backup. Wilks said he knows Mayfield wants to play but gave the former No. 1 overall pick credit for supporting Walker.

Steve Wilks says that PJ Walker will be starting at QB next week vs. Cincinnati.#Panthers | #NFL | #KeepPounding | @wcnc — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) October 31, 2022

Walker has made three starts for the Panthers since Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers in early October. He's completed 62.5% of his passes for 614 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception.

