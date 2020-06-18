President Trump tweets that $34.6 million is headed to SC for new interchange on I-77

The new interchange will be at Exit 81, which is where the Carolina Panthers are building their new team headquarters.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — President Donald Trump is tweeting about a major construction project in our area.

Trump said Thursday evening that $34.6 million is headed to South Carolina for a new interchange on I-77 in Rock Hill.

The new interchange will be at Exit 81, which is where the Carolina Panthers are building their new team headquarters.

Back on April 20, York County Council passed the third reading of two ordinances on the Panthers' headquarters move to Rock Hill — also known as Project Avalanche.

York County Council voted 4-3 in favor of the Panthers' facility. The vote was to pass the third and final reading of the tax incentive package to be provided to the Panthers.

The ordinance authorizes and approves the development of a multi-County industrial park which also includes an agreement between the county and the City of Rock Hill.

