Ravens vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

Panthers take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Sundays are still for game days!

Panthers are revved up after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 in week 10.

This week they go up against the Baltimore Ravens, who are 6-3, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

