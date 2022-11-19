Ravens vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

BALTIMORE — Sundays are still for game days!
Panthers are revved up after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 in week 10.
This week they go up against the Baltimore Ravens, who are 6-3, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!
