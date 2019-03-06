CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Rivera thought the Panthers made a good pitch to free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy late last week.

Apparently, McCoy thought so too.

Multiple reports say McCoy will sign with Carolina, his rival for nine seasons as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

McCoy racked up 54.5 sacks with the Bucs, went to six Pro Bowls, and was named first-team All-Pro in 2013.

He now joins a defensive tackle unit with fellow Pro Bowlers KK Short and Dontari Poe.

The signing comes ahead of the team’s minicamp June 11-13.