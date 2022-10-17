Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after sideline argument

Following a heated argument with a coach that saw him sent to the locker room by Steve Wilks, Robbie Anderson is no longer part of the Panthers team.

Anderson was traded Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for future draft picks. Terms of the deal weren't made public, but after Sunday's sideline incident, it's a credit to the Panthers that they were able to get anything for Anderson.

The Panthers will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is pending a physical for Anderson.

Twice during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams, Anderson was seen arguing with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Following the second exchange, interim coach Steve Wilks told Anderson to hit the showers. That was the last time Anderson would be seen in a Panthers uniform.

Anderson said he wasn't happy being taken out on third down and expressed his displeasure.

“It's third down, it's a money down. I don’t think I should be okay with that (being taken out),” Anderson said. “So I made a comment on why I was taken out.

“Honestly, I was confused because I have never been told get out of the game. And, you know, upset by that. Nobody that is a true competitor would be OK with that."

Anderson was among several offensive players to underperform through six games, hauling in just 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown.

"I'm going to say this. No one is bigger than the team," Wilks said after Sunday's game. "I don't want to focus a lot of attention on one individual."

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

