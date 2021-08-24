Robby Anderson signs 2-year extension with Panthers

Robby Anderson had a career year in 2020, topping 1,000 yards for the first time. Now, he's staying put in Carolina through 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep the veteran wide receiver in Charlotte through the 2023 season.

The extension comes after Anderson's career-best season in 2020. In his debut season with the Panthers, Anderson hauled in 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first time in his five-year career that Anderson topped 1,000 yards.

Anderson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets before reuniting with his college head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. He made an immediate impact with six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Raiders, and quickly established himself as a threat in Joe Brady's offensive scheme.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the extension will give Anderson $14.75 million per year and more than $20 million guaranteed. He'll be eligible for his fourth contract at the age of 30.

#Panthers WR Robby Anderson gets $14.75M per year and more than $20M fully guaranteed. Another really nice short-term deal for Anderson. https://t.co/820IKRbuBd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

