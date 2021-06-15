Robby Anderson reports to Panthers minicamp after missing OTA's

Anderson missed voluntary OTA's earlier this month. He enters 2021 on the last year of his contract with the Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson returned to practice Tuesday, joining the team's mandatory minicamp practice.

Anderson missed Organized Team Activities (OTA's) earlier this month. He was the only uninjured player who didn't report to OTAs. WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni reported that Anderson worked out on his own during the voluntary OTA's.

According to Spotrac, Anderson is entering the final year of his contract with the Panthers. He is set to make $12 million after earning $8 million in his first season with the team last year.

The 2020 season was Anderson's best in the NFL, as he racked up career-highs for receptions, targets and yards. He scored three touchdowns and topped 100 yards three times last year.

Anderson was seen waving to media members during Tuesday's practice.

Hello, Robby Anderson 👋#Panthers WR here at mandatory minicamp after working out on his own through voluntary OTA’s. pic.twitter.com/qoAVvXqoMt — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 15, 2021

