Panthers defeat Saints

The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 10-7.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Quarter 1

-Panthers defer Saints get the ball

-Saints score touchdown, Saints up 7-0

-Johnny Hekker landed that punt inside the 20, which gives him the franchise record for punts landed inside the 20.

-Saints lead after first quarter 7-0

Quarter 2

- Saints miss a field goal, Panthers take over at the 34, still 7-0, Saints up

-Panthers defense gets a fourth-down stop

- Darnold picked off by Mathieu near the end of the second quarter.

-Panthers intercept ball

-Saints lead at half 7-0

Quarter 3

-Sam Darnold touchdown, Panthers even the score tied 7-7

- First fumble recovery TD by a Panthers offensive lineman ever.

-Panthers and Saints tied at the half 7-7

Quarter 4

-Amare Barno with the big third-down stop

-With two minutes left the Panthers and Saints are still tied

-Saints intercept ball

-Panthers kick in last-minute field goal

-Panthers win 10-7

The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome in New Orleans.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday passing out on the field mid-game, NFL teams will show support for Hamlin by wearing Love for Damar 3 shirts during warm-ups.

Panthers enter week 18, 6-10 after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24. Saints are 7-9 after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

