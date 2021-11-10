Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, according to coach Matt Rhule. Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.

Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career.