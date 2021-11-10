x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, according to coach Matt Rhule. Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve. 

P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals, Rhule said. 

Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career. 

The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

In Other News

Carolina Panthers superfan shows WFMY his one-of-a-kind collection