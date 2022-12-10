Seahawks vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers are ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Lumen Field in Seattle.

This will be the Panthers first game after releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Panthers are 4-8 after a bye week on the heels of their win against the Denver Broncos, 23-10.

The Seahawks are 7-5 after defeating Los Angeles Rams, 27-3.

Kick off is at 4:25 p.m.

Stay up to date here with all the big plays, touchdowns, and more!

