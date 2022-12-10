x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Seahawks vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Credit: AP/WFMY

SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers are ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Lumen Field in Seattle.

This will be the Panthers first game after releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Panthers are 4-8 after a bye week on the heels of their win against the Denver Broncos, 23-10.

The Seahawks are 7-5 after defeating Los Angeles Rams, 27-3.

Kick off is at 4:25 p.m.

Stay up to date here with all the big plays, touchdowns, and more!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Can the Panthers keep their playoff hopes alive with a win in Seattle?

Before You Leave, Check This Out