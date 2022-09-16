How to share your Panthers photos with WFMY News 2

Keep Pounding...the camera button on those Panthers selfies! We want to see you in all your black and blue gear!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your growl on, Greensboro! Will the win, Winston-Salem! Keep pounding, Kernersville!

No matter where you live in the Triad, you can show your Carolina Panthers spirit. If you bleed black and blue, we want to see your photos that prove it.

To submit a photo or video, share it using the WFMY News 2 app's Near Me feature.

Here's how it works:

Open the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called "Near Me" -- click it. Click the orange button in the top left corner that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device. Fill out the fields: Give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken. It will then be reviewed and could be used on WFMY News 2 and WFMYNews2.com today!

Here's what it looks like:

