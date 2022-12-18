x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Panthers vs Steelers: Live game updates

The Carolina Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.
Credit: AP/WFMY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers return back home to Bank of America Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Panthers are 5-8 after a win against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Steelers are also 5-8 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Panthers vs. Steelers preview: Can the Panthers protect 'The Bank'? | Locked On Panthers

Before You Leave, Check This Out