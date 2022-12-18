Panthers vs Steelers: Live game updates

The Carolina Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers return back home to Bank of America Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Panthers are 5-8 after a win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers are also 5-8 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

