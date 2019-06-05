CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are adding four players into their Hall of Honor.

The 2019 inductees are:

Jake Delhomme

Steve Smith, Sr.

Wesley Walls

Jordan Gross

"There's very few things in life that really make me emotional," Smith said after hearing the news from Panthers Owner David Tepper. "It's good to be back."

“This is long overdue,” Tepper said. “We have a great class for this year’s Hall of Honor induction, and I couldn’t be more excited about these four players. The thing I love most about this class is each one of them made a tremendous impact on the field, but they’ve also done incredible work off the field. They are extremely deserving of this honor.”

Delhomme, Gross, Smith and Walls are the first additions to the Hall of Honor since 2004. Previous inductees are former team president Mike McCormack (1997), linebacker Sam Mills (1998) and the team’s PSL owners (2004).

Smith, Delhomme and Gross helped Carolina reach Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

The Panthers, entering their 25th season, will hold an induction ceremony at a home game sometime during the 2019 regular season.